OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson and City Manager Steve Kanellakos will unveil the 2021 City of Ottawa draft budget today.

The draft operating budget comes in at $3.9 billion.

Council directed City staff to draft a budget that includes a three per cent property tax increase, which would add an extra $115 to the average property tax bill next year for urban residents or an extra $88 for rural residents.

The water rate is going up by 4.5 per cent for urban residents and 10 per cent for rural residents, which translates to approxmiately $37 dollars next year for urban residents and $7 for rural residents. Urban residents pay water, wastewater and stormwater fees, while rural residents who are not connected to the water system only pay stormwater fees.

OC Transpo fares are scheduled to increase by 2.5 per cent on Jan. 1, 2021 and the transit levy on the tax bill is expected to increase by 4.6 per cent.

The cost of the EquiPass for low-income residents will remain frozen at 2018 levels.

Staff have warned the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the city's finances in the new year. The city is anticipating a reduction in transit and recreational revenues as ridership and recreation program registration is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Staff are forecasting a deficit of $153.5 million in 2021 if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts for the full 12 months. In order to run a balanced budget, which is required under provincial law, the City would require aid from other levels of government to meet that budgetary pressure, should it be realized. City Manager Steve Kanellakos said Wednesday there is a "Plan B" should the provincial or federal governments fail to cover some or all of the deficit.

The city is also expecting the ongoing pandemic will increase costs for cleaning, personal protective equipment and staffing to meet service delivery requirements.

Budget highlights

Total operating budget: $3.9 billion

Total capital investment: $781 million

Property tax increase: 3%

Water rate increase for urban connected residents: 4.5%

Water rate increase for rural non-connected residents: 10.1%