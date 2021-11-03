OTTAWA -- It is draft budget day at Ottawa City Hall.

Councillors will meet today as city staff unveil the last city budget before the next municipal election on Oct. 24, 2022.

Council directed staff to draft the 2022 budget with a three per cent hike in property taxes, along with increases in transit fares, garbage fees, user fees and water and sewer rates.

A three per cent tax hike would cost the average urban homeowner an extra $119 in 2022, while rural homeowners would see their tax bill go up $91, on average.

Draft budget day starts at 8:30 a.m. with the Ottawa Police Services Board. The police budget has been a contentious issue in the city this year amid calls to freeze or reduce spending. The board had directed staff to draft the operating budget that "assumes a zero per cent increase as its base."

At 10 a.m., City Council will meet to begin its budget process.

Already drafted include the proposed budgets for Ottawa Public Health, at $123 million, and the Ottawa Public Library Board, at $56.7 million. The transit commission is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. to receive the draft transit budget for 2022.

The full budget will be submitted for council approval on Dec. 8.