Dr. Brian Nadler suing Hawkesbury Hospital

Dr. Brian Nadler, who has been acquitted of four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors is now suing the hospital where he worked at the time of his arrest.

Dr. Nadler was acquitted Tuesday after the Crown attorney in the case did not call any evidence.

Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips had ruled to exclude some of the Crown's evidence that hinged on expert testimony, including from a hematologist.

Crown prosecutors said the exclusion of the expert testimony meant that they no longer had a reasonable chance of conviction.

In March 2021, Brian Nadler was charged after police were called to Hawkesbury and District General Hospital to investigate the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, of Pointe-Claire, Que. Nadler was a doctor at the hospital at the time.

A year later, in August 2022, Nadler was charged with three additional counts of first-degree murder. Those charges stemmed from the deaths of Claire Briere, 80, of Rigaud, Que.; Lorraine Lalande, 79, of Hawkesbury, Ont.; and Judith Lungulescu, 93, of East Hawkesbury Township, Ont. At the time, the hospital said all of the victims were patients under the care of Nadler.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Hawkesbury Hospital for comments.

