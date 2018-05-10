

CTV Ottawa





Dozens of homes in West Quebec are at risk of flooding as water rises.

The flooding is along both the Coulonge River and Ottawa River in the municipalities of Mansfield and Davidson.

Denis Paquette says his basement started flooding on Friday morning, and he has been fighting off the water since. He lives along Rue des Rapides along the Coulonge River.

Paquette says it’s the second year in a row he has had to deal with flooding.

“I was feeling depressed but you can’t stop at that, you gotta keep on going, nature in nature,” Paquette said.

The Municipality if offering residents sandbags. Over the weekend volunteers and staff were assisting homeowner.

Now the concern is for cottages and homes on Thomas Lefevre along the Ottawa River where water continues to rise.

There is an emergency plan in place, according to Mayor Gilles Dionne.