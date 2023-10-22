Dozens of families in need visit The Snowsuit Fund for its new season
Brothers Yousef and Khalil Zeyno have been patiently waiting for a trip to The Snowsuit Fund depot.
"I'm excited because I'm waiting to get a jacket," said Yousef Zenyo.
Their parents, who came from Türkiye five years ago, shared words of appreciation for The Snowsuit Fund, an Ottawa-based charity providing more than 16,000 snowsuits every year to children in need over the last 40 years.
"They're helping us a lot with them," said Khalil Zenyo, translating Arabic for his mother. "She said it's because the prices are lower and it's the jackets that she needs."
The Zenyo family is just one of several families picking up a snowsuit at an affordable cost ahead of the winter.
"She's very happy to get the jacket today," said Naima Ibrahim, picking up a snowsuit for her daughter Fatima. "Ten dollars, very cheap also and very new. Brand new."
"It's an incredible relief for parents to know it's one thing less to worry about," said volunteer board member Trina Fraser. "We've managed through generosity to keep administration flat, so we don't have to pass that cost on to clients."
So far, 6,000 suits have been distributed this season and, with the rising cost of living, Fraser expects to see an increased demand for snowsuits and toques to keep kids warm.
"We're usually up around 300 suits per day," said Fraser. "The need is still here and we will continue to be here as long as that's the case."
That generosity is going a long way for single mother Amanda Montminy, who picked up winter essentials for her eight-year-old and her twin girls.
"Things are expensive," said Montminy. "My twins are only two-and-a-half. Diapers for two is a lot, so having these donations for low income is really great."
NEW THIS MORNING
