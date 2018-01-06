

CTV Ottawa





The downtown section of the Rideau Canal Skateway will open on Sunday. The National Capital Commission announced a two-kilometre stretch between the Pretoria Bridge and Rideau Street will open Sunday at 8am.

The 48th season of the Rideau Canal Skateway officially launched Friday morning. A five-kilometre section between the Bronson rest area and Pretoria Bridge opened. The NCC says the remainder of the skateway will open once conditions improve.

If you are planning to skate, you’ll need to bundle up. An Environment Canada extreme cold warning and an Ottawa Public Health frostbite warning both remain in effect. On Sunday, Ottawa will reach a high of -11, but it will feel like - 36. Periods of snow will begin in the early afternoon.