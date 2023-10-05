Downtown Pembroke businesses on high alert after theft and vandalism
Business owners in downtown Pembroke are on edge after two businesses became the victims of theft and vandalism within a week.
Ontario Provincial Police in Pembroke say on Sept. 28, a business on Pembroke Street West had its electrical wires cut and copper wire stolen.
Then on Sept. 30, another business on the same street had its propane lines cut and there was an attempt to start a fire.
Police believe the two incidents are related.
Guss Ghanem says his business, Madameek Restaurant, was the target of the first copper wire theft. He's concerned with how efficient the perpetrator was.
"How did this guy know that there is the wiring in the corner?" Ghanem said.
"Because he came straight to the corner and as you can see, the wire is all hidden under the stairs."
"Hopefully it's not a pattern," says Stacy Taylor, owner of Little Things Canning Company on Pembroke Street West and chair of the Downtown Pembroke BIA.
"It is definitely concerning that some incidents have increased in the downtown regarding vandalism."
Ontario Provincial Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to two thefts and vandalism in Pembroke, Ont. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)
Police say acts such as these have not been common in downtown Pembroke as of late.
"It's been a while since we've noticed something like this that's happened in the area," Const. Mike Mahon said. "But we've had calls for copper lines being cut."
Police are seeking witnesses to the two incidents. They are also looking for a person caught on camera who was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, blue backpack, and a red bandana covering their face.
The unease over recent incidents in the downtown area has caused businesses to take action of their own.
"The downtown has recently been designated a community watch zone," says Taylor, who is also helping lead that initiative.
"The more than we notice, the more that we report, the more assistance and support we're going to get from our OPP in the downtown."
Ghanem has cameras pointed around his business, but says more needs to be done across the area as a whole.
"They need to put some more people to watch the area here at night."
