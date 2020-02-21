OTTAWA -- Speaking at committee today Coun. Shawn Menard said “how do you justify not appointing members from huge swaths of regions on to the financial decision making board here in the city.”

With these remarks it became clear that the urban suburban rift at city hall is deepening.

“What's happening today is actually quite appalling… Catherine Mckenny said there is a whole urban core being shut out at city hall the mayor is doing it deliberately and it continues to be a frustration.”

Many of the big ticket projects in Ottawa are happening in the downtown core. With large developments like the LRT, the Chateau Laurier expansion and general intensification it’s not surprising that urban councillors are feeling a little shut out.

Coun. Glen Gower, representing the Stittsville ward, was nominated over Coun. Catherine Mckenney of the downtown Somerset ward as FEDCO's member-at-large.

The committee changes were necessitated because Transportation Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Blais stepped down to run in a provincial by-election.

The nominations still must be ratified by city council next Wednesday.