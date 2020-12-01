Advertisement
Downed lines knock out power to thousands in Barrhaven, Bells Corners
More than 8,000 Hydro Ottawa customers lose power in Barrhaven, Bells Corners on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Outages Centre/hydroottawa.com)
OTTAWA -- More than 8,300 Hydro Ottawa customers in Barrhaven and Bells Corners lost power Tuesday afternoon, after power lines outside the city went down, according to the utility company.
Hydro Ottawa says it appears some Hydro One lines went down earlier this afternoon, affecting circuits in Ottawa.
By 3:45 p.m., most customers in Barrhaven had their power returned, but about 900 customers in Bells Corners were still waiting to be switched back on.
By 4:35 p.m., there remained just 12 customers along Moodie Drive to reconnect.
The outage forced the temporary closure of the COVID-19 Testing & Care Centre on Moodie Drive. The Queensway Carleton Hospital, which runs the centre, says anyone who had booked an appointment at the testing centre on Moodie can go to another site in the city as walk-in patient.
There are currently no major outages in Hydro One's service area in eastern Ontario, according to its outage map.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.