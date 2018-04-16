

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A downed power line is being blamed for sparking a fire in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Fire says it received multiple 911 calls just after midnight reporting wires were arching and sparking in the area of Wellington and Island Park.

One resident reported a fire started in the rear area of her house by downed hydro lines. A working fire was declared to deal with the reports of the fire at 379 Island Park Dr.

No injuries have been reported.