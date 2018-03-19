Doug Ford told a group of nearly 2,000 supporters that he plans to "take back this province" at his first major event since he was made leader of the Progressive Conservative party earlier this month.

Addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd at a rally in Toronto, Ford says he believes he can build a majority government because Ontario voters are united in their dislike of Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals.

He says the current provincial government is "terrified" of a united Progressive Conservative party.

His speech focused largely on the province's finances, which Ford says have been mismanaged by Wynne's government.

He told supporters he wants to bring back jobs in the manufacturing sector, and repeated previous claims that his government will make Ontario more business-friendly.

Before his speech, Ford was joined onstage by Christine Elliott, Caroline Mulroney and Tanya Granic Allen, the three candidates he beat in the leadership race

With files from the Canadian Press