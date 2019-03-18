

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is denying allegations that a Progressive Conservative legislator was kicked out of caucus for raising concerns about possible "illegal and unregistered" lobbying by Ford's friends and advisers.

Randy Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, was ousted Friday after the party said he was unwilling to be a team player.

In an open letter Monday, Hillier claims he was ousted after pushing back against party operatives constraining the voices of elected politicians.

Hillier claims he was also punished for a variety of activities including refusing to obtain permission to speak to the media and for failing to stand and applaud the government during legislative sessions.

Ford spokesman Simon Jefferies says the allegations levelled by Hillier are an "outright lie."

Jefferies says Hillier did not raise his concerns with the premier and instead launched a public campaign to lobby for his return to caucus.

Ford's office says Hillier's claims are "absurd and categorically false."

"If any of this letter was true, why didn't Randy Hillier quit caucus on principle or raise these issues with the premier," Jefferies said in a statement. "Instead he launched a PR campaign begging to get back into Caucus."

Hillier was suspended from caucus last month for comments he allegedly made as parents of children with autism packed the legislature's galleries in protest of the government's recent funding changes. Some parents said Hillier said "yada yada yada" to them near the end of question period, but Hillier maintains the remarks were directed at the Opposition New Democrats.

On Friday, the government permanently expelled Hillier from caucus following what they said was a review of his behaviour before and after his suspension.

Hillier said Monday that there was more behind his ouster.

"Like many people, I had high hopes and expectations with the election of a PC government after 15 years of Liberal mismanagement, scandals, and harmful policies," Hillier said. "I could not stand by and tolerate operatives engaging in similar and more egregious acts."

In addition to his claims about unregistered lobbying, Hillier also alleged he was punished for not recording an endorsement of the Ford government's planned use of the notwithstanding clause during a move to reduce the size of Toronto's city council.

He alleges he was also condemned by the party for not seeking permission to attend his brother's funeral -- a claim the premier's office denied.

"This, to me, is the most egregious act," Hillier said. "It undermines me as a person and thereby undermines all Ontarians by putting party politics above compassion and respect."