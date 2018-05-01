

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford says Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne has “nothing left to do but make things up.”

This comes after Wynne made a comment in Ottawa Monday, that funding for Phase 2 of LRT could not be guaranteed if the Liberals are not re-elected.

“We cannot guarantee what another government would do,” Wynne said to a crowd at a pre-campaign stop at Louis Riel High School in Blackburn Hamlet. “What I can tell you is, on infrastructure, I have no idea what firm commitments Doug Ford has made.”

But in a press release Tuesday, Ford said the Premier’s comments do not reflect his stated position.

“The people of Ottawa can count on me to build transit. The Ontario PCs are fully committed to moving forward with Phase II of the Ottawa LRT.”

Ford also told Newstalk 580 CFRA's News and Views with Rob Snow in April he is "100 per cent" committed to LRT funding.

Wynne pledged more than $1 billion in 2016 to expand LRT after it launches later this year. The federal government has also committed to $1 billion in funding for the project.

Election Day in Ontario is June 7.