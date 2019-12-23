Double-transport crash on 401 sends one to hospital with life-altering injuries
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Monday, December 23, 2019 8:27AM EST
OTTAWA --
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has life-altering injuries after a crash on Highway 401 near Trenton Sunday.
The crash closed all westbound lanes of the 401 at Wallbridge-Loyalist Rd. overnight. Westbound lanes remain closed Monday morning.
OPP say the crash involved two transport trucks.
A detour is in place for westbound drivers between Wallbridge-Loyalist Rd. and Glen Miller Rd.