Double digit temperatures to return to Ottawa this weekend

    The temperature dropped below freezing this morning for the first time this fall, but above-seasonal temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the weekend.

    The temperature was minus 0.6 C at 6 a.m.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 14 C today, 16 C on Friday and 18 C on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits into next week.

    "Your seven-day forecast, it's so delightfully boring. No weather, just beautiful weather," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told CTV Morning Live's Melissa Lamb Thursday morning.

    "It's really tough to get a good stretch of weather like that in late October. It's a gift from nature."

    It will be mainly sunny today. High 14 C.

    Clear tonight. Low 0 C.

    Sunshine continuing on Friday. High 16 C.

    Saturday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 19 C,  and a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 18 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 3 C.

