Double digit temperatures to return to Ottawa this weekend

The temperature dropped below freezing this morning for the first time this fall, but above-seasonal temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the weekend.

The temperature was minus 0.6 C at 6 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 14 C today, 16 C on Friday and 18 C on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the double digits into next week.

"Your seven-day forecast, it's so delightfully boring. No weather, just beautiful weather," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told CTV Morning Live's Melissa Lamb Thursday morning.

"It's really tough to get a good stretch of weather like that in late October. It's a gift from nature."

It will be mainly sunny today. High 14 C.

Clear tonight. Low 0 C.

Sunshine continuing on Friday. High 16 C.

Saturday will see sunshine and a high of 18 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for sunshine and a high of 19 C, and a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a high of 18 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 12 C and a low of 3 C.