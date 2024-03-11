Double digit temperatures expected to return this week

Another streak of early spring-like temperatures is expected to return to Ottawa this week.

Environment Canada says Monday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of 5 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Conditions will clear this afternoon.

It's expected to be gusty – with northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.

Double digit temperatures will return Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of 10 C.

Wednesday is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Thursday's forecast shows a high of 11 C.

Low temperatures will hover around the freezing mark all week. Rain and flurries are expected to return Friday and continue through the weekend.

Temperatures remain much higher than average for this time of year, with the average high for March 11 being approximately 1 C, according to Environment Canada.