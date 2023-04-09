Double-digit highs in the forecast for Ottawa

It will be a bright, sunny and warm Easter Sunday in Ottawa, as the city shakes off the winter chill.

A high of 11 C is in the forecast today, making it the warmest day of the year so far. A low of -4 C is expected overnight into Monday. It's the last low in the negatives in the immediate forecast.

The rest of the forecast will quickly overshadow Sunday's high, however, as Environment Canada predicts the temperatures to keep climbing as the week progresses.

Easter Monday could see a high of 16 C with just a few clouds.

The average high for this time of the year is around 9 C.

Tuesday is looking cloudy with a high of 17 C. Wednesday could see a high of 19 C.

The current forecast is calling for a high of 27 C on Thursday, and highs in the low to mid-20s for Friday and Saturday.