OTTAWA -- April is winding down and, while the weather is warming up, don't expect a lot of sunshine to end the month.

Environment Canada's forecast for this week calls for several cloudy days, with some final chances of April showers before May arrives (bringing flowers, presumably).

The chance of showers Monday is slim—30 per cent—but expect the clouds to stick around all day. Monday's high is 11°C.

Clouds are expected to clear after midnight, with a relatively chilly low of -2°C predicted.

The sunny start to Tuesday is not expected to last long. By the afternoon, expect more clouds and a high of 13°C.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14°C.

One final dose of April showers is in the forecast Thursday, but the first of May could be rainy as well.