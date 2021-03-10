OTTAWA -- But soft! What warmth through yonder coldness breaks?

After a weekend of unseasonably cold temperatures, Ottawa will see unseasonably warm temperatures for at least the next two days.

Environment Canada's forecast high for Wednesday is 12 C, where it would usually be closer to 1 C. The day will be mainly sunny as well.

Warm weather will linger through the night, with a low of 6 C, about 14 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, but there could be a few rain showers.

Thursday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers but another high of 12 C.

It cools off a bit on Friday, down to a high of 7 C, but the sun will shine brightly through the day.

Seasonal temperatures are back in the forecast for the weekend, but expect plenty of sunshine.