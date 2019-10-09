

OTTAWA — A door issue on the brand new Confederation Line has slowed down the morning commute for a second straight day.

OC Transpo says full service resumed at 9:20 a.m. after the issue on a train at Lyon Station.

OC Transpo announced at 8:15 a.m. that "service delays can be expected due to a door fault." 12 minutes later, OC Transpo announced R1 bus service was being rolled out between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau Station. Bus service was cancelled when full LRT service resumed.

This is what the lineup looked like shortly before 9 as buses called to Tunney’s Pasture started leaving the station following major malfunction of LRT - service shut down for an hour while frustrated commuters say they’ve lost faith ⁩3 days in ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/EOKYU1KGSa — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) October 9, 2019

The train is being tested and finally moving as hundreds of commuters were told to get off and hop on one of dozens of buses called to the station - commuters calling this latest mess an ‘embarrassment’ and a ‘joke’ ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/LwIl1Uy3f7 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) October 9, 2019

Trains were parked for 15 minutes at Tunney's Pasture between 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. before the delay was announced.

Barrhaven residents please note OC Transpo has experienced a door issue at Lyon station . Diversion rail service has been implemented . Replacement bus service has also been implemented — Jan Harder (@BarrhavenJan) October 9, 2019

Innes Ward Coun. Laura Dudas says she will bring up the delays at City Council.

I have heard from many transit users over the past two days about issues with the #OttawaLRT. I share your frustration, as a transit rider and as a councillor. We need solutions to these issues and I will be asking for answers at City Council this morning. #octranspo #ottLRT — Laura Dudas (@Laura_Dudas) October 9, 2019

On Tuesday morning, a door fault on a train at the uOttawa station caused a 15 to 20 minute delay across the system.

