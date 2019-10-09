Door issue delays Confederation Line service for second day in a row
A crowded platform during train delays along the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT System on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 8:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:18AM EDT
OTTAWA — A door issue on the brand new Confederation Line has slowed down the morning commute for a second straight day.
OC Transpo says full service resumed at 9:20 a.m. after the issue on a train at Lyon Station.
OC Transpo announced at 8:15 a.m. that "service delays can be expected due to a door fault." 12 minutes later, OC Transpo announced R1 bus service was being rolled out between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau Station. Bus service was cancelled when full LRT service resumed.
Trains were parked for 15 minutes at Tunney's Pasture between 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. before the delay was announced.
Innes Ward Coun. Laura Dudas says she will bring up the delays at City Council.
On Tuesday morning, a door fault on a train at the uOttawa station caused a 15 to 20 minute delay across the system.
