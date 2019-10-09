

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





A door issue on the brand new Confederation Line has slowed down the morning commute for a second straight day.

OC Transpo is reporting delays of longer than 15 minutes along the LRT line following a door issue on a train just after 8 a.m.

Passengers were diverted out of the train station at Tunney's Pasture and on to buses. OC Transpo announced R1 bus service was implemented between Tunney's and Rideau.

The initial issue was reported at 8:15 a.m. OC Transpo tweeted "service delays can be expected due to a door fault." 12 minutes later, OC Trnaspo announced R1 bus service was being rolled out.

Trains were parked for 15 minutes at Tunney's Pasture between 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. before the delay was announced.

On Tuesday morning, a door fault on a train at the uOttawa station caused a 15 to 20 minute delay across the system.

We will have more news as it becomes available.