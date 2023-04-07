Donation drive for Canadian Blood Services a Good Friday tradition in Kingston, Ont.
A Good Friday tradition continued in Kingston, Ont. on Friday to help get Canadian Blood Services the donations they need over the holiday weekend.
And it all started because one man wanted to support the cause that has given him his life.
Brock Powell says there is no question that one of the reasons he’s standing strong today is because of the people in the Canadian Blood Services building.
"The reason I’ve made it through life, a major bleed or my cancer treatments is certainly because of the blood donations that have kept me alive," Powell explains.
The 29-year-old was born with an inherited bleeding disorder called von Willebrand disease, and has needed transfusions his whole life.
Then in 2018, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Debbi Barfoot with Canadian Blood Services says that would launch a new initiative.
"Looking at the blood bags and the products he’s getting, he says, 'We need to give back; we need to hold a blood drive.'"
So 'Blood for Brock' was born. It’s held on Good Friday every year, to celebrate when Powell was able to ring the cancer-free bell in the hospital.
Still, Powell says the event is not just about him, but about everyone around him.
"I have a bunch of family with the same bleeding disorder," he explains. "So it’s kept our family alive but also coming in and out of the cancer clinic for the many rounds of chemo, I met so many great people who have also relied on blood treatment to stay alive."
He says the platelet transfusions he receives for his blood disorder requires 25 donors to generate.
His sixth blood drive, he has now raised more than 350 pints of blood.
“It’s totally in his nature to just think of everyone else,” says friend Catherine Colasimone, who’s donated every year.
She says it’s about supporting Powell, while also supporting an important cause at the same time.
"It makes a difference," Colasimone says. "It takes ten minutes of your day, and it can save up to eight lives - so why not?”
This is also a vital time for the donations themselves. Barfoot says the holiday weekend can affect appointments and supply.
"Platelets have a limited shelf life, so when you have a stat holiday the platelets can be very much affected in collections," she says. "It’s about making sure we have the products on the shelves for the hospitals and the patients."
While Powell cannot make his own donation, he says he’ll continue to make it his life’s work to contribute any way he can.
"I look forward to doing my 10th and 20th clinic."
