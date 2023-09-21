Ottawa

    • Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against management

    An OC Transpo bus turns onto Elgin St. from Wellington St. in downtown Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash) An OC Transpo bus turns onto Elgin St. from Wellington St. in downtown Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Shubham Sharan on Unsplash)

    The head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."

    "We need to stand together united, to fix all of the working conditions and the toxic work environment that exists today," Clint Crabtree, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 279, said in an e-mail to members.

    Some riders told CTV News Ottawa their drivers were wearing jeans in place of a uniform while others were still in company-issued clothing.

    Crabtree said other issues include "unjustified discipline, layoffs" and "bus scheduling that is unrealistic and puts all operators' safety in jeopardy."

    CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for comment.

    Crabtree says there have been a number of resignations due to work-life balance issues.

