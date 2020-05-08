OTTAWA -- As the tulips start to bloom, the National Capital Commission is asking visitors to look but don’t “stop and linger” to take pictures and admire the tulips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giant signs posted at Commissioners Park tell visitors that due to COVID-19, they should only “walk-through” the park. “No stopping” and “no photography” signs have also been placed in the tulip beds, asking visitors not to stop and take pictures.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the NCC says “the small signs are part of our effort to limit crowding or gathering around the tulip beds and to ensure that people getting to the park on foot or by bike can do so safely, with enough space for physical distancing.”

The Canadian Tulip Festival kicks off on Friday, with all events online. The NCC looks after the tulip beds along the Rideau Canal and at Commissioners Park.

While the tulips are in bloom, washrooms, food stands and other amenities will not be set up for visitors.

The statement from the NCC says it “would like to remind everyone that, due to COVID-19, all parks should be accessed by local residents only. This includes Commissioners Park and Major’s Hill Park.”

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said “we’re asking people not to come from far away. If you happen to be close by and walk through, that’s fine, but we’re asking people not to stop and linger. We don’t want to create that sense of destination.”

“We’ll trust that people will do that. If it doesn’t happen we’re prepared to implement more stringent measures like fences and barricades.”