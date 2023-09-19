Ottawa

    Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead

    Downtown Ottawa on a September day
    OTTAWA -

    A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.

    According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a few showers that could wrap up this morning, making way for clouds. Winds will come from the northwest gusting 20-40 km/h. The high will be 18 C.

    Tonight, fog is expected to roll in around midnight, the low will be 5 C.

    Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day and a high of 20 C.

    Thursday will be sunny and a high of 22 C.

