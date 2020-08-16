OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's top doctor insists health officials are prepared for a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this fall.

And with the new school year set to begin in less than three weeks, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumelitois is urging people not to panic about the possibility of new cases of novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the Public Health Agency of Canada is preparing for a peak of COVID-19 cases in the fall and localized outbreaks until at least January 2022.

During CTV News at Six, anchor Christina Succi asked Dr. Roumeliotis if he thinks Ontario and Canada are prepared for a "post-summer surge" of COVID-19 cases.

"I think we've learned a lot from the first wave. We know how the virus behaves," said Dr. Roumeliotis Sunday evening, adding he thinks health officials are prepared for a second wave.

"We know that a certain percentage of people can spread the virus without knowing it, and that's relatively new – we didn't think that was the case when it first started."

Dr. Roumeliotis said it is important for everyone to do their part "collectively" to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"So now, with the mask wearing that we're mandating, with the people understanding the importance of physical distancing, the social circles-social bubbles, I do believe that we have a much better scientific knowledge and understanding of the virus. So, collectively as long as we continue with the measures that we've been taking, I think we'll be able to offset a big second wave in the fall," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"I can tell you that we will be getting cases, but the trick is to be able to have low enough numbers so we can manage them and manage the surges so they won't be overwhelming our emergency rooms and our hospitals."

Ottawa Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported one new case on Saturday and no new cases on Sunday.

CTV News at Six anchor Christina Succi asked Dr. Roumeliotis about the possibility of new cases of COVID-19 this fall, especially when schools open.

"I don't want people to panic. I think that they should expect that we will be getting what we call sporadic cases here and there, that public health is very well poised to manage. Our main priority in that situation is to identify the case, confirm the case, confirm the contacts and isolate those contacts – that's the containment phase," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"As long as we're able to do that, which I know we can, I believe that just because the odd case here, the odd case there - and sometimes you have more cases one day then the other - as long as the trends are in the right direction and stable I think we're going to be in a very good position."

COVID-19 "peaks and valleys" expected until 2022:

New modelling data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada warned of ongoing COVID-19 "peaks and valleys" for the next several years.

Dr. Roumeliotis was asked if he expected COVID-19 to be around 2022.

"This is a novel virus and the majority of people have not been exposed to this virus, so they're not immune to it. As long as we don't have a vaccine or not all people are infected by the virus, the virus has the ability to circulate," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"I do believe that we will be going certainly into 2021, I can't predict 2022. I do anticipate that there might be a vaccine in 2021. But certainly, going into end of 2020 into 2021, it's going to be not business as usual. It's going to be our COVID-type of approach."

Dr. Roumelitois says residents of Ottawa and eastern Ontario should brace themselves for COVID-19 cases, but he believes "we can withstand it."

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel."