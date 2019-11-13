

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Happy Wednesday everyone! It appears we are breaking more weather records as it will be -8 degrees Celcius and a windchill of - 25 today. You will need to wear your layers of clothing and stay bundled up. The sun will shine through the day until clouds move in tonight. The increased cloud will bring light snow through the region, then on Thursday expect about 2 - 4 cm of snow. Temperatures will moderate and Friday's high will be 2 degrees Celcius, above the zero mark for the first time in almost a full week. There's a 70% chance of flurries on Friday and high of 2C.