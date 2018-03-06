

CTV Ottawa





Hey folks, don't get rid of your shovel yet, we aren't done with the snow. While we enjoyed above normal temperatures last week and broke a record high of 9C on February 28, we have more seasonable temperatures this week. Still, it's better than the bone chilling weather we had weeks ago.

This week, the forecast calls for flurries through the work week. On Thursday, accumulation is expected to be between 3-7 cm. So far, your weekend should be warmer and the sun will shine.

Enjoy your day!