    • Domestic call turns into seizure of $100k worth of drugs, cash in Bancroft, Ont.: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police says nearly $100,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized from a home in Bancroft, Ont. after officers responded to a call for a domestic dispute.

    OPP received a call for a dispute at a home at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    When police arrived on scene, they confirmed that a domestic assault had occurred, OPP said in a media release.

    During the investigation, officers seized around 647 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected cannabis, suspected oxycodone and $27,000 in cash.

    A 25-year-old man from Bancroft is facing several charges, including assault and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

    To protect the identity of the victim, OPP withheld the name of the accused.

     

