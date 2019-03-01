

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa Police officer shot and killed a dog late Friday morning, after she was attacked while responding to a call.

It happened just before Noon on Deschamps Avenue.

A source tells CTV News the dog was trying to bite the female officer on the neck, and she used her left forearm to protect herself. She suffered serious injuries to her arm, Police said.

She was forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.

The officer remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The dog was given medical attention immediately after the shooting, but later died, Police said.

More to come…