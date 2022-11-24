Dog rescued from Stittsville pond after going into the water while chasing geese

Ottawa firefighters rescued a dog that ended up trapped in a freezing Stittsville pond while trying to chase some geese.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the pond in the area of Fernbank Road and Shea Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa fire says a 911 caller reported a dog was in the pond after it broke away from its owner, and that the dog's owner had gone into the water attempting to rescue the dog.

A city of Ottawa employee in the area helped the owner get out of the water by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, but the dog was still struggling to get out of the water, Ottawa fire said.

"Our water rescue techs suited up to go rescue the dog," Ottawa fire said on Twitter, describing the pond as 300 ft. by 400 ft.

"An Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Technician was tethered off and made their way into the water with an animal control pole to help reach their animal and to break up some of the ice along the way," Ottawa fire said in a media release.

"At 14:30, the dog was rescued out of the water and safely brought back to shore."

Firefighters also assessed the dog's owner for injuries on shore.

Fire officials say firefighters, police and paramedics "helped comfort and warm up the dog."