Dog rescued from Rideau Canal

Firefighters jumped into the empty Rideau Canal to rescue a dog.

Ottawa fire says firefighters responded to a call at 4:50 p.m. Saturday for a dog in the canal.

The dog had jumped into the canal along Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Hawthrone Avenue.

Photos on social media show firefighters used a ladder to enter the canal, and then used a basket to lift the dog out of the empty canal.

Ottawa fire is reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a leash near open water.