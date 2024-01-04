OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Dog rescued from Kanata house fire: OFS

    A dog has been rescued from a house fire in Kanata. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X) A dog has been rescued from a house fire in Kanata. (Ottawa Fire Services/ X)

    Firefighters have saved the life of one dog in Kanata after being found on the second floor of a burning house Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa Fire Services says.

    Crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a vent of a middle unit townhome in the 100 block of Connelly Place at around 3:47 p.m.. When they arrived on scene, they found the black smoke which was coming from a second floor window, OFS adds.

    When crews found the source of the fire through a kitchen window, they immediately started extinguishing it until it was under control around 3:56 p.m..

    Firefighters suggest that the fire had started on the stove top before spreading to the counter and cabinets. They isolated the power to the kitchen and ventilated the residual smoke out of the home, said OFS.

    They then searched the home and found the dog on the second floor before safely bringing it outside.

    No injuries were reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far

    Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News