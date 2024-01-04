Dog rescued from Kanata house fire

Firefighters have saved the life of one dog in Kanata after being found on the second floor of a burning house Wednesday afternoon, Ottawa Fire Services says.

Crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a vent of a middle unit townhome in the 100 block of Connelly Place at around 3:47 p.m.. When they arrived on scene, they found the black smoke which was coming from a second floor window, OFS adds.

When crews found the source of the fire through a kitchen window, they immediately started extinguishing it until it was under control around 3:56 p.m..

Firefighters suggest that the fire had started on the stove top before spreading to the counter and cabinets. They isolated the power to the kitchen and ventilated the residual smoke out of the home, said OFS.

They then searched the home and found the dog on the second floor before safely bringing it outside.

No injuries were reported.