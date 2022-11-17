Dog found abandoned in crate in Ottawa forest

A dog is in the care of the Ottawa Humane Society after being abandoned in Ottawa's southwest end.

Ottawa Bylaw Services says it received a report last Friday from a resident who found a dog abandoned crate in Pinhey Forest, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

"Thankfully the dog was not hurt and we transported him to Ottawa Humane Society for care," Bylaw Services said on Twitter.

Bylaw officers are now gathering information/evidence to provide to the Provincial Animal Welfare Services for investigation.

Officials say it's "never acceptable" to abandon animals.

"Sometimes it’s no longer possible for an owner to take care of their pets, and this is understandable," Bylaw Services said. "However, it is never acceptable to let animals suffer."