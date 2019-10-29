

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - A family dog has died in an overnight fire in Little Italy.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the upper floor of a building on Balsam Street around 1:20 a.m. The building contained two apartments.

It was reported all occupants had exited the burning building, but a dog was still trapped inside the home.

On arrival, firefighters launched an offensive interior attack on the fire.

Fire officials say the dog was located and brought outside for resuscitation, but “sadly succumbed to the injuries.”

Four people have been displaced due to the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.