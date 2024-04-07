Does looking up at the sky during the solar eclipse cause neck injuries?

According to physiotherapists, looking up at the sky for prolonged periods can cause neck strain and soreness for casual viewers and astronomers.

Discomfort can be avoided by taking few simple posture adjustments, according to Dr. Hiral Jain Surana, who's a physiotherapist at a clinic located in India -- Trio Physiotherapy.

"As we all look up to witness this solar eclipse, it's crucial to remember our necks. A few mindful practices can prevent the next day's aches and let us fully immerse in the awe of the moment. Let's enjoy the spectacle in comfort and care,” said Dr. Surana.

Here’s what you can do to prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday:

Stay upright and comfortable

You can do so by keeping your back and your neck straight, as if it’s a natural extension of your spine.

“Imagine you’re balancing a book on your head - that kind of straight. And try to stay relaxed, no stiff shoulders!” Surana explained.

Choose the right chair

Surana stresses the importance of choosing a comfortable chair for those who opt to be sitting while watching the eclipse.

“Think of the kind of chair you’d be happy to sit in for a while. Lying down? A pillow under your neck or a lounge chair can make a huge difference in how your neck feels later,” said Surana.

Stretch and move

Neck stiffness can be kept at bay by taking a break and moving around every once in a while, says Surana, reminding people to do some easy neck movements every 30 minutes.

Surana suggests doing some neck exercises, such as trying some gentle neck rolls or tilts to get the muscles loose and ready before looking up at the sky. Surana says it’s just like a warm-up exercise for the neck.

Adjust your gear

When using special gear to view the once in a life event, such as binoculars, a telescope or a camera, Surana suggests to make sure you’re not bending into uncomfortable angles to see through them.

“The idea is to keep everything at a comfortable level so your neck doesn’t have to do all the work,” Surana explaines.

Sleep well the night before and stay hydrated

Sleeping well the night before helps the whole body relax, says Surana, noting that this could make it easier for you to watch the sky.

Drinking plenty of water is not only healthy for you, but is also good for the muscles, keeping them “happy and less likely to cramp up or get sore,” explains Surana.

While Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse on Monday, Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston will see a total eclipse. It will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m. The entire event will end by 4:35 p.m..

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington

