Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature

Doctors can now prescribe patients a dose of healthy learning with a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa.

The museum and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.

"The health benefits of nature are well-known, and through this partnership we can offer a great introduction to many natural-history wonders and to the health benefits of a museum visit," Dr. Danika Goosney, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature, said in a statement. "This connection can inspire a further interest in and appreciation of nature, which can lead people in many positive directions."

In a statement, the Canadian Museum of Nature says research suggests that connecting to nature is "one of the best things a person can do for their health, from lowering symptoms of depression and boosting immune function to reducing risk of cardiovascular disease and dementia."

When it comes to museum visits, the Canadian Museum of Nature points out a study in the Journal of Positive Psychology shows, "spending time socializing among engaging galleries and interactive educational experiences can similarly improve conditions such as anxiety, stress and chronic pain."

Healthcare providers must be registered with PaRx to prescribe admission passes to the Canadian Museum of Nature.