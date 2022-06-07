Doctor shortage forcing Cornwall, Ont. walk-in clinic to close June 12
One of only two in-person walk-in clinics in Cornwall is set to close next week, blaming the ongoing doctor shortage as a key factor.
Outside the McConnell Medical Centre, the walk-in clinic was a busy spot on Tuesday. So busy, staff put up a sign saying no more appointments would be taken after 12 noon.
That’s why news of its closure on June 12 via a Facebook post came as a shock for many that use it.
"We're stuck until we can find a doctor and I don’t think we will," said Cornwall resident Roger Deschamps. "We need a new doctor because our doctor was from here and he retired, so we are looking, but it's kind of hard to find one."
Renske Hartholt adds, "I was very disappointed because I don't have a family doctor so I come here for a refill of my prescriptions so I don't know what's going to happen."
Hartholt, 78, says she's been on the hunt ever since losing her family doctor almost five years ago.
"I have been going to different places and getting the same answer, ‘We're just not taking any,’ and had family doctors, but they've aged out so they've left, so I have nobody right now," Hartholt said.
A nurse who works in the clinic says she will lose her job, after working there since it opened 32 years ago.
She noted she is more upset at seeing patients, especially the older demographic, losing health care with nowhere to go, rather than losing her job.
She mentioned the doctor shortage as the main issue behind the closure, saying some physicians are ready to retire after working in the field for decades.
Cornwall mayor Glen Grant was also disappointed to hear about the closure when it was announced in May.
"There are so many people without a family doctor and this gave them an opportunity to have somewhere to go to get treated, and it's going to create a void in our community," he told CTV News Ottawa outside city hall.
He noted that the city does have incentive programs in place to lure doctors to the area, such as a scholarship program and medical recruitment program, but thinks the province should do more to help recruit doctors rurally.
"I'm kind of pleading with Premier Ford to see what they can do to help out. Give them the incentives to get into family medicine," Grant said. "I think it's important for the provincial government to realize there is a problem with family doctors, and the demands on their time and the amount they are paid.
"A number of residents stop us and say, ‘What can the city do to help out?’ And we talk about our medical scholarship program and our medical recruitment plan," he added. "We are reassuring the residents that we are progressive in trying to get something to correct this negative item in our community."
Walk-in patients that use the McConnell clinic say they are now looking out of town to try to find a family doctor.
"We are looking even in Winchester, Alexandria, anywhere in the surrounding area," Deschamps said.
"I know my son and daughter in-law have a doctor out of town and she’s a new doctor and we're going to ask if she takes people in, new patients," he added.
Meanwhile, Hartholt says she is worried wait times will also increase with the closure imminent.
"I've been waiting here already for two hours, so what's it going to be like when they close this one? It's scary," she said. "Everybody's going to be affected and I don't know what's going to happen."
The only other in-person walk-in clinic in Cornwall is the Pitt Street Medical Centre, located at 1331 Pitt St.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
13-year-old boy charged after leaving 'threatening' messages at Toronto school: police
Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after he allegedly called a Scarborough school and left two 'threatening voice mail messages' last week.
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec officials say 90 monkeypox cases have been detected in the province
Quebec's Health Department says the province has a total of 90 confirmed cases of monkeypox. That number is up from 71 confirmed cases reported last week.
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
Northern Ontario
-
Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday
An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
Province investigates after worker found dead on Algoma Steel property
Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.
London
-
Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home
One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.
-
'Nauseating' odour causing problems in Sarnia, Ont.
What’s described as a 'nauseating odour' has lingered in the air in Sarnia Ont. for several weeks.
-
Bruce County man leads 'Ham Radio' youth movement
“Poppa, Charlie, Poppa” rings out inside Rob Noakes’ home in the hamlet of Inverhuron, near Kincardine. He’s been a Ham Radio operator for more than 30 years and knows exactly what the perception of his hobby is.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Palace Theatre saved from the wrecking ball
In a statement to CTV News, the university said following discussion with interested community groups the Palace Theatre will not be demolished at this time.
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Calgary
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
AHS initiates 'immediate review' into EMS response to fatal dog attack on senior
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
'I had a jolt of adrenaline': Video shows Sask. man fending off bear with spray
A Saskatchewan photographer's video shows a tense encounter with a bear.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
Edmonton
-
Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert school
An investigation is underway after a man got onto a school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.
-
Return of Kane, Smith uncertain as Oilers look to build on promising season
Time will tell if winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue when the Edmonton Oilers begin their training camp this fall.
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
Vancouver
-
'I heard a shriek': Amanda Todd's mother testifies about daughter's distress at sextortion trial
Amanda Todd shrieked after seeing an explicit photo of herself on Facebook, the teenager's mother testified Tuesday in the trial of her daughter's alleged cyberbully.
-
Former West Vancouver school counsellor sentenced for possessing child porn
A former counsellor from Mulgrave School in West Vancouver has been sentenced to four months in jail for possession of child pornography.
-
Langley RCMP officer facing charge for allegedly striking pedestrian
Charges have been approved in the case of a Langley RCMP officer who allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving an unmarked SUV last year.
Regina
-
Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report
Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.