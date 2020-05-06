OTTAWA -- The chair of Ottawa’s Board of Health is telling residents to continue practicing physical distancing and “do not spit” in public parks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa announced the reopening of green spaces for residents to get some fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. All municipal parks were closed at the end of March in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Do not spit in a public place,” said Keith Egli, Ottawa Councillor.

“Spitting is not only an unpleasant thing to do, but it’s also dangerous for others as saliva is one of the main ways this virus is transmitted.”

While parks are open, playground equipment, sports fields and other amenities remain closed to the public during the pandemic.

Egli also reminded Ottawa residents to consider wearing a non-medical mask while outside, especially in places where physical distancing is difficult.

“Mask wearing is not a substitute for physical distancing and hand washing, however it is an additional measure to protect others even if you have no masks.”