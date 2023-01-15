Do a snow angel in support of CHEO this winter

Ottawa residents are being encouraged to put on their snowsuits, brave the cold and snowy conditions outside, and do a snow angel in support of CHEO.

The sixth annual Snow Angels for CHEO campaign is underway, making impressions to fight children's cancer. Money raised from the campaign supports the oncology department at CHEO.

Roland ten Holder created the Snow Angels for CHEO campaign in 2017.

"It started because Sears Polar Dip happened and I used to do the Polar Dip, and I found out it was for children's cancer," ten Holder told CTV Morning Live last week.

"When it was cancelled, I still wanted to continue raising money for children's cancer, so I started Snow Angels for CHEO."

You can register as an individual, team or corporation to participate in the Snow Angels for CHEO campaign, and raise money to support Ottawa's children's hospital.

"You can do a snow angel in a bathing suit, it's not mandatory," ten Holder said. "You can do a snow angel in shorts and a t-shirt, you can do a snow angel in a costume."

Move 100's Stuntman Stu and Janel Steeper posted videos on social media doing snow angels.

The Snow Angels for CHEO campaign runs until Feb. 27. For more information, visit the Snow Angels for CHEO website.