

The Canadian Press





BELLEVILLE, Ont. -- Police in Belleville, Ont., say DNA evidence has led to an arrest in a cold case dating back 16 years.

They say coins and cash were taken from a safe in a Belleville home in April 2002.

DNA left behind by the suspect was collected for analysis, but investigators say there were no matches at that time.

They say John Charles Serson of Belleville was arrested and convicted following a break-in at a business in July 2016 and was ordered to give a DNA sample.

It's alleged the sample matched the sample from the 2002 theft.

Serson, 52, is charged with break, enter and theft in the 2002 incident and is to appear in court on May 17.