New numbers from the Eastern Ontario OPP, show officers caught close to 100 suspected drunk drivers over the holiday season.

The 2019 Festive RIDE Programs throughout December stopped 2289 cars on OPP-patrolled roads.

98 people were charged with impaired driving, Police say. Another 54 drivers were given licence suspensions for registering a warning on the breathalyzer.

"It's disturbing to see that so many drivers are choosing to put their own lives, and the lives of everyone else on the road, in danger," said Acting Inspector Marc Hemmerick, OPP's East Region Traffic and Marine Manager. "Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, getting behind the wheel can have deadly consequences."

OPP urge anyone who spots a drunk driver to call 911. They also ask people not to call 911 for information on road conditions.