Distracted driver crashes into construction vehicle on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A driver is facing a charge of careless driving after an SUV crashed into a construction vehicle on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 between Parkdale Avenue and Rochester Street just before midnight Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of an SUV rear-ended a construction crash truck on the highway.

"The driver of the at-fault vehicle told police they had been distracted by looking down at their GPS," the OPP said on X.

The driver of the crash truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the charge of careless driving includes a fine of $490 and six demerit points upon conviction.

"A reminder to pay attention to the road when driving. This could have ended a lot worse," police said. "Pay attention to construction patterns, and make sure to slow down when going through construction zones."