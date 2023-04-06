Dispute over football ends in assault in Kingston, Ont., police say

A 27-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing a charge of assault following a dispute over a football.

The man visited a home on Highway 15 on Tuesday to collect some belongings.

Police say while the accused was at the home, he a attempted to take a football that had allegedly been purchased for a child.

"The disagreement over possession of the football became physical and the accused shoved the victim into a wall," police said in a statement.

"The accused continued to attack the victim, striking her with his knees and then slapping and punching her in the face."

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene. Police say the accused is facing an assault charge.