Disgraced Ottawa doctor Vincent Nadon pleaded guilty to 14 sexual assault and voyeurism charges in an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

The charges involve 49 victims. Many of Nadon's victims were in the courtroom Wednesday, and are expected to give victim impact statements.

Nadon will be sentenced later this afternoon.

Nadon, a resident of Chelsea, Que., was a doctor with the University of Ottawa Health Services clinics.

He had access to thousands of patients over his decades at the clinics. He was arrested in January 2018, after a woman accused him of secretly filming her during her medical exam. In the weeks and months after his arrest,

Nadon eventually faced nearly 100 charges involving 50 alleged victims. Those charges believed to be the most against a Canadian doctor in recent history.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario suspended Nadon’s medical license in May 2018.

More to come…