'Discussions will continue' as Renfrew County school bus dispute lingers on

There is still no end in sight for a dispute between school bus operators in Renfrew County and the transportation consortium that has left 10,000 students in rural eastern Ontario without school buses this fall.

The contract between school bus operators and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) has expired and both sides have been at an impasse regarding funding. Bus operators have said their costs have increased between 30 and 70 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the RCJTC says it cannot offer more than the 12 per cent increase it put on the table without the school boards needing to make cuts elsewhere.

The two sides met Monday but have yet to reach a deal.

Justin Jeffrey, RCJTC general manager, said in an email that Monday's meeting was "constructive and informative."

"We commit to ensuring that the voices of our families and students are heard and valued, and that everyone understands the great stress this situation is causing," he wrote.

"We recognize the challenging circumstances this situation presents for the entire community, and we deeply appreciate your continued patience and cooperation."

CTV News Ottawa reached out to Renfrew County school bus operators for comment did not hear back. In a news release Monday morning, operators blamed the consortium for dragging out negotiations and allowing contracts to expire.

"The Education Ministry, school boards and RCJTC have made it legally impossible for operators to run school buses. As much as we want to run our buses, we simply can't if we don't have a signed contract as insurance rules don't allow for student transportation," the release said.

Jeffrey said discussions will continue, with another meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30.

"Further updates will be provided early next week," he said.