    • Dirty kitchen dispute lands Kingston, Ont. resident in hot water

    A woman washes dishes using soapy water. (iStock/Gilaxia)

    A 21-year-old from Kingston, Ont. has been charged with assault following a dispute with their roommate over kitchen cleaning responsibilities.

    The dispute began Oct. 15 via text messages over the state of their shared kitchen on Palace Road in midtown Kingston.

    Police say the two had a physical confrontation the following morning, when the accused, still upset over the dirty kitchen, confronted the victim sleeping in their bed.

    The accused allegedly struck the victim repeatedly with punches and slaps, which caused various injuries.

    Police responded to the scene where the victim required medical treatment and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

    The accused had left the scene before police arrived but was arrested a short distance away about a half an hour later.

