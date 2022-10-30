Dirt biker, 14, killed in Prince Edward County crash

A dirt bike driver who died in a crash in Prince Edward County over the weekend was a 14-year-old boy, police said Monday.

The crash happened around Saturday around 6:30 p.m. on Danforth Road. Police say an SUV collided with a dirt bike at an intersection with the Millennium Trail.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and no charges have been laid.