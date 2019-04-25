

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City’s director of O-Train planning is stepping down.

In a memo to City Council, Transportation General Manager John Manconi said Chris Swail will “conclude his career with the City of Ottawa” after 10 “highly successful years.”

Swail’s latest role was Director of O-Train Planning, in which he oversaw the planning and procurement phase of Stage 2 of LRT.

“[Swail] will be taking some well-deserved time off to spend more time with his family before announcing any next steps with respect to his professional career,” Manconi said.

The memo added Swail had been working for more than a year with the Transportation Department and the Rail Implementation director on a transition plan to “ensure a smooth and comprehensive changeover as the project moves from contract award to the construction phase.”

Swail, as the public face of the LRT expansion project, has been at the receiving end of questions from Council and the media, over the cost of Stage 2, and the bidding process.

In February, Swail revealed the estimated cost of Stage 2–which would bring light rail to Trim Rd., Moodie Dr., and Riverside South–had grown from $3.6 billion to more than $4.6 billion. The completion of the project was also pushed back two years. In March, there were calls to have the City’s auditor general review the procurement process for Stage 2, especially the awarding of part of the expansion contract to SNC-Lavalin.

Manconi says Swail’s final day with the City of Ottawa will be Friday.